Ashu Khullar named Citi India CEO

Ashu Khullar, currently the head of Asia Pacific Capital Markets Origination at Citigroup Inc., has been named CEO of Citi India, with effect from April 1. The appointment is subject to Reserve Bank of India’s approval.

He will replace Pramit Jhaveri, who has had a nine-year stint as Citi India CEO. Mr. Jhaveri is set to become the vice-chairman of Citi group’s banking, capital markets and advisory business for Asia Pacific, though he will be based in Mumbai. A Citibanker for over 30 years, Mr. Khullar was earlier co-head for Citi’s corporate banking for Europe, Africa and Middle East. He has experience in trade, capital markets origination and cash management, among other areas.