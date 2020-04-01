Ashok Leyland’s March sales dips 90%

Commercial truck manufacturer Ashok Leyland has reported a whopping 90% fall in its total international sales volume for the month of March 2020, following suspension of operations across its factories to contain COVID-19.
The flagship company of the Hinduja group sold 2,179 vehicles in the domestic and international markets during March 2020 against 21,535 units sold during the corresponding year-ago period.
In the case of medium and heavy commercial vehicles, the company sales dipped by 93% to 918 units and in buses by 62% to 913 units. Light commercial vehicles sales declined by 94% to 348 units.
In the nine months period from April 2019 to March 2020, the company's overall sales dipped by 37% to 1,25,253, the company said in a regulatory filing.
