Industry

Ashok Leyland’s March sales dips 90%

Logo of Ashok Leyland

Logo of Ashok Leyland  

Commercial truck manufacturer Ashok Leyland has reported a whopping 90% fall in its total international sales volume for the month of March 2020, following suspension of operations across its factories to contain COVID-19.

The flagship company of the Hinduja group sold 2,179 vehicles in the domestic and international markets during March 2020 against 21,535 units sold during the corresponding year-ago period.

In the case of medium and heavy commercial vehicles, the company sales dipped by 93% to 918 units and in buses by 62% to 913 units. Light commercial vehicles sales declined by 94% to 348 units.

In the nine months period from April 2019 to March 2020, the company's overall sales dipped by 37% to 1,25,253, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 1, 2020 12:57:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/ashok-leylands-march-sales-dips-90/article31224790.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY