Ashok Leyland sales up 1% in October at 9,989 units

Hinduja flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Monday reported 1% increase in total commercial vehicle sales at 9,989 units in October.

The company had sold 9,862 units in the same month last year, Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing.

Domestic sales declined 2% to 8,885 units as against 9,079 units in October 2019, it added.

Total heavy and medium commercial vehicle sales were down 11% at 4,588 units as compared to 5,131 units in the year-ago month, the company said.

Light commercial vehicles sales were, however, up by 14% at 5,401 units as compared to 4,731 units in October last year, the filing added.

