Ashok Leyland rolls out new ICV platform ‘Partner Super’

November 14, 2022 07:17 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

Ashok Leyland Ltd. (ALL) now has a complete range of Intermediate Commercial Vehicle (ICV) trucks with the unveiling of three variants under new platform ‘Partner Super’, said a top official.

On Monday, ALL rolled out Partner Super with 914, 1014 & 1114 models in the 9.15T, 10.25T and 11.28T GVW category. The targeted segments are e-commerce, beverages, FMCG, whitegoods, parcel and fruits.

“With these new launches, we have ICV trucks from 9-16 tonnes Gross Vehicle Weight range. The new trucks are available pan-India from today,” said Sanjeev Kumar, Head - M&HCV.

According to him, ICV accounts for 30% of overall commercial vehicle Total Industry Volume. Last year, ALL had 25% market share and in the first half of FY23, it rose to 30%.

The commercial vehicle manufacturer aims to maintain a market share of more than 30%. It has also reached pre-COVID level (2018-19) in sales.

“ICV segment has been growing for the last few years. The launch of new models is aligned with M&HCV market share. Our major focus will be introduction of new products on continuous basis and expand our dealers’ network in North and East,” he said.

Currently, ALL has 760 dealers in the country. This will be increased to 800 by year end, and most will come up in the North and East, the company said.

On the question of introducing ICVs using alternative fuels, he said that ALL was currently exploring all options and working with various associates. “It might take at least 12-18 months as the infrastructure required is yet to be met, the company said.