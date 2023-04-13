Ashok Leyland rolls out e-marketplace for used commercial vehicles

April 13, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

Ashok Leyland has introduced a e-marketplace for used commercial vehicles (CVs) that will aid its customers in liquidating old vehicles for better resale value and upgrade to brand new ALL trucks and buses with ease and transparency.

By leveraging this digital platform, ALL hopes to increase transparency in the otherwise disorganised used-vehicle ecosystem, the commercial vehicle manufacturer said in a statement.

The e-marketplace will offer customers with a range of features to easily find vehicles of their choice such as verified vehicle images, validated documents as well as evaluation reports. Additionally, in a few simple clicks, sellers can list their vehicles for liquidation.

“The used commercial vehicle industry is ripe for disruption. Leveraging our digital platforms, there are many opportunities for us to provide customer centric solutions,” said Shenu Agarwal, MD & CEO.

This used vehicle e-marketplace solution marks a significant milestone in our digital transformation journey, and this will help us add significant value in the customer life cycle,” he said.