Commercial vehicle major Ashok Leyland has declared production holidays at its various plants for September, due to continued weak demand for its products.

In a communique sent to stock exchanges, it said there would be 16 non-working days at its Ennore plant and five non-working days at the Hosur plants.

There will be 18 non-working days at its Pantnagar plant and 10 days each at its Alwar and Bhandara plants during the month, the company said.