Ashok Leyland buys 3.62% stake in subsidiary

Commercial truck manufacturer Ashok Leyland Ltd. (ALL) has purchased 1,70,17,995 shares, representing 3.62% of the paid-up capital, of its subsidiary Hinduja Leasing Finance Ltd. (HLFL) at ₹119 per share.

In a regulatory filing, the parent company said that with this, its stake in the non-banking finance firm rose to 65.45% from 61.83%.

Recently, Ashok Leyland’s board had passed a resolution allowing it to buy back 6.99% of the paid-up capital from Everfin Holdings and Hinduja Group for a total consideration of ₹390.49 crore.

Ashok Leyland expects to buy the balance 3.37% stake before July 31.