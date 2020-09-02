Ashok Leyland bets on LCVs, buses, defence sector

Three growth levers to help ALL emerge stronger: chairman

Commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland Ltd. (ALL) is betting on three levers — LCVs, buses and the defence sector — to steer through the current challenging times, and emerge stronger, said a top official.

“As we move to achieve our vision, the Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) business will be our first lever of growth. The new LCV range is slated for introduction on September 14. After the launch, ALL is poised to address 65% of total LCV industry volume in India from the present 40%,” said chairman Dheeraj Hinduja, while addressing shareholders at the 71st AGM.

The second area of growth would be the bus segment. The company plans to launch a new range of buses, aimed at greater presence in its traditional SAARC, Central Asia and Africa markets as well as in ASEAN, which will be its new thrust area.

Defence would be the third lever to spur ALL’s growth, Mr. Hinduja said. As one of the largest providers of logistics vehicles to the armed forces, “ALL will continue to position mobility products and solutions in an accelerated manner.”

In addition, the company is evaluating the feasibility of new opportunities afforded by recent government announcements, he said. ALL has also drawn up ambitious plans for a global play in the EV segment for both the passenger vehicles and LCVs.