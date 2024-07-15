GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ashok Leyland bags single largest order for Viking bus from MSRTC for ₹982 cr.

Company officials said that the buses would be manufactured at ALL plants in Alwar and Ennore and deliveries would start from August 2024.

Updated - July 15, 2024 10:16 pm IST

Published - July 15, 2024 07:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
MSRTC is one of the largest state transport undertakings in the country with over 15,000 buses. With this order, Ashok Leyland buses will dominate its fleet.

Ashok Leyland has bagged a single largest fully built bus order for 2,104 units of Viking passenger bus from the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) valued at ₹982 crore.

“These modern, fully built buses will be fully compliant with the latest CMVR standards, will feature AIS 153 compliant body, have the proven iGEN6 BS VI OBD II technology with 197 HP H-Series Engine and rear air suspension, among other significant features, the leading manufacturer of commercial vehicles said in a statement.

Company officials said that the buses would be manufactured at ALL plants in Alwar and Ennore and deliveries would start from August 2024.

