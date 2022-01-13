Ashok Leyland Aidrivers ink MoU on autonomous vehicles

Chennai

Aidrivers, a global specialist in AI-enabled autonomous solutions across industrial mobility and commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the development of clean, greener autonomous vehicles, the firms said.

As per the pact, Aidrivers will provide AI-enabled autonomous solutions and Ashok Leyland its vehicle platforms. The partners will work together to explore target markets and opportunities for cooperation, it said in a statement.

“This MoU provides the foundations for joint innovation and inspiration,” said Rafiq Swash, founder and CEO, Aidrivers.

The agreement foresees the development of autonomous vehicles, industrial mobility equipment and other autonomous industrial automation solutions that can deliver significant value to fleet operators, logistics providers and others. As well as specific project opportunities, the MoU encompasses joint marketing and joint market access as appropriate.