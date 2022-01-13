Industry

Ashok Leyland Aidrivers ink MoU on autonomous vehicles

Aidrivers, a global specialist in AI-enabled autonomous solutions across industrial mobility and commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the development of clean, greener autonomous vehicles, the firms said.

As per the pact, Aidrivers will provide AI-enabled autonomous solutions and Ashok Leyland its vehicle platforms. The partners will work together to explore target markets and opportunities for cooperation, it said in a statement.

“This MoU provides the foundations for joint innovation and inspiration,” said Rafiq Swash, founder and CEO, Aidrivers.

The agreement foresees the development of autonomous vehicles, industrial mobility equipment and other autonomous industrial automation solutions that can deliver significant value to fleet operators, logistics providers and others. As well as specific project opportunities, the MoU encompasses joint marketing and joint market access as appropriate.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 13, 2022 5:46:53 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/ashok-leyland-aidrivers-ink-mou-on-autonomous-vehicles/article38259067.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY