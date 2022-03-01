Ashneer Grover quits as BharatPe MD soon after getting board meeting agenda
The Board was going to consider action against Ashneer Grover based on a report filed by an advisory firm.
Fintech firm BharatPe's managing director Ashneer Grover has resigned minutes after receiving an upcoming board meeting agenda, which included consideration of action against him based on the report submitted by advisory firm PwC.
"Ashneer Grover resigned as Managing Director and from the Board Director of BharatPe minutes after receiving the agenda for upcoming Board meeting that included submission of the PWC report regarding his conduct and considering actions based on it. The Board reserves the right to take action based on the report's findings," Bharatpe said in a statement.
Query sent to Mr. Grover did not elicit any reply.
