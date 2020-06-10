Arvind to offer anti-viral fabrics

Industry

A shirt made using this tech will cost ₹2,500, while fabrics will be priced at ₹600-₹1,000 a metre. special arrangement

Ties up with HeiQ, Jintex to introduce Viroblock textile technology in India

Arvind Ltd., a textile-to-retail conglomerate, has entered into technical collaboration with Swiss textile innovator HeiQ Materials AG and Taiwanese speciality major Jintex Corporation to introduce anti-viral Viroblock textile technology for the first time in India under its brand Intellifabrix.

Using this technology, Arvind will offer shirting and suiting fabrics, readymade garments and face masks in India.

“In a very short period of time we will introduce fabrics that will provide best-in-class viral protection and are fashionable at the same time,” Kulin Lalbhai, executive director, Arvind Ltd., told The Hindu. The products will be available in about 1,000 outlets in India.

A shirt made using this technology would cost about ₹2,500, while the fabrics will be priced between ₹600 and ₹1,000 per metre, he said. “HeiQ Viroblock is one of the most advanced global antiviral products created by HeiQ. It significantly enhances the anti-viral log reduction and reduces viral infectivity by 99.99%. It is one of the first textile technologies in the world to claim such efficacy on SARS-CoV-2,” Mr. Lalbhai said. It has been designed to stay active on treated garments for 30 gentle domestic washes.

“HeiQ Viroblock is a special combination of our advanced silver and vesicle technology that has proven effective against the human coronavirus 229E and SARS-CoV-2, causing COVID-19, with 99.99% reduction of virus in 30 minutes,” Carlo Centonze, CEO, HeiQ Group, said in a statement

“It is a safe, hypoallergenic and patent-pending technology,” he added.

