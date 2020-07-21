Industry

Arvind Lifestyle Brands receives Rs 260 crore from Flipkart for minority stake in group firm

File Image.

File Image.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Arvind Youth Brands is Arvind Fashions’ recently-formed subsidiary which will own the Flying Machine brand.

Arvind Fashions (AFL) on Tuesday said its subsidiary Arvind Lifestyle Brands has received ₹260 crore from Flipkart India to pick a minority stake in another group firm Arvind Youth Brands.

Arvind Youth Brands is Arvind Fashions’ recently-formed subsidiary which will own the Flying Machine brand.

”...After completion of the customary conditions precedent, Arvind Lifestyle Brands Ltd, a subsidiary of the company, received ₹260 crore from Flipkart India as consideration for the sale of a significant minority stake in Arvind Youth Brands, another subsidiary of the company,” Arvind Fashions said in a BSE filing.

Earlier this month, Arvind Fashions had informed exchanges that Flipkart Group had invested ₹260 crore to pick a minority stake in its subsidiary Arvind Youth Brands.

Flying Machine has been retailing on the group’s platforms of Flipkart and Myntra for more than six years.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 21, 2020 3:11:56 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/arvind-lifestyle-brands-receives-rs-260-crore-from-flipkart-for-minority-stake-in-group-firm/article32148018.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY