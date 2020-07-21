Arvind Lifestyle Brands receives Rs 260 crore from Flipkart for minority stake in group firm

Arvind Fashions (AFL) on Tuesday said its subsidiary Arvind Lifestyle Brands has received ₹260 crore from Flipkart India to pick a minority stake in another group firm Arvind Youth Brands.
Arvind Youth Brands is Arvind Fashions’ recently-formed subsidiary which will own the Flying Machine brand.
”...After completion of the customary conditions precedent, Arvind Lifestyle Brands Ltd, a subsidiary of the company, received ₹260 crore from Flipkart India as consideration for the sale of a significant minority stake in Arvind Youth Brands, another subsidiary of the company,” Arvind Fashions said in a BSE filing.
Earlier this month, Arvind Fashions had informed exchanges that Flipkart Group had invested ₹260 crore to pick a minority stake in its subsidiary Arvind Youth Brands.
Flying Machine has been retailing on the group’s platforms of Flipkart and Myntra for more than six years.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath