Arrange vaccination, else we’ll stop work: Air India Pilots

One of the pilots’ unions of Air India on Tuesday threatened to stop work if the airline failed to organise vaccination camps for them on a priority basis.

“We feel let down by the self-serving approach of the management, which sees no injustice in organising vaccine camps at few bases but excludes pilots. If Air India fails to set up vaccination camps on a pan-India basis for the flying crew above the age of 18 years on priority, we will stop work,” the Indian Commercial Pilot’s Association wrote to Director Operations of Air India, Captain R S Sandhu.

The Union represents Air India pilots flying narrow body planes.

The letter added that though the pilots have steered the government’s Vande Bharat Mission for repatriation of Indians stranded abroad, they have been rewarded by pay cuts and withdrawal of medical benefits, which have increased their financial hardships.