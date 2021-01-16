Army inks $20 mn deal with ideaForge for UAV

Bengaluru

16 January 2021 03:08 IST

‘Indigenous technology for surveillance’

The Indian Army has signed a $20-million contract with ideaForge, a player in unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technology, to procure undisclosed quantities of a high-altitude variant of SWITCH UAV, an indigenous system used in surveillance operations.

This fixed-wing vertical take-off and landing UAV can be deployed at high altitudes and under harsh environments for day and night surveillance, ideaForge said in a statement.

“UAV player ideaForge has been awarded this one-year contract after it qualified the operational requirements in an evaluation done in real-world conditions. The contract marks a strategic shift in the Indian defence procurement process,” the company added.