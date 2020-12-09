Industry

‘Appoint observer for Franklin MF e-voting’

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to appoint an observer for overseeing the e-voting process, scheduled in the last week of December, for winding up of Franklin Templeton’s six mutual fund schemes.

“SEBI shall appoint an observer regarding the e-voting of unit holders which is scheduled between December 26 [and] December 29, 2020,” a Bench of Justices S. Abdul Nazeer and Sanjiv Khanna said.

The results of the e-voting would not be announced, but produced before the court in a sealed cover along with the report of the observer appointed by the SEBI.

“SEBI would also file a copy of the final forensic audit report before this court in a sealed cover. It is made clear that the trustees are undertaking the exercise of e-voting and SEBI, in terms of our directions, is appointing an observer,” the court noted.

The court directed that the interim order passed on December 3 staying redemption payment to the unit holders would continue till the next date of hearing. The court listed the case for hearing next in the third week of January.

