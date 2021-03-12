‘Apple starts to make in India its iPhone 12’

NEW DELHI

12 March 2021 02:48 IST

Apple Inc is commencing assembly of its iPhone 12 model in the country, a move expected to help the firm consolidate its position in the smartphone market in India. Apple has partnered with third-party manufacturers such as Foxconn and Wistron to make some of its phones in India.

These include the iPhone SE, iPhone 10R and iPhone 11. Sources said Foxconn would be making the iPhone 12 at a T.N. facility.

Comments from Foxconn could not be immediately elicited. Apple had started making iPhones in India in 2017.

Advertising

Advertising