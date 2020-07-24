Apple starts sales of India-made iPhone 11

Apple’s contract manufacturer Foxconn has started assembling the iPhone 11 in India. The U.S. company’s flagship device is being assembled at Foxconn’s Chennai plant, an industry source said.

A small batch of ‘assembled-in-India’ iPhone 11 smartphones had been dispatched to the retail market, and were now on sale, the person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, added.

Currently, iPhone XR and iPhone 11 are being assembled by Foxconn in Chennai, while iPhone 7 is being made by another partner, Wistron, in Bengaluru.

Terming the move as a significant boost to ‘Make in India’, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted, “Apple has started manufacturing iPhone 11 in India, bringing a top-of-the-line model for the first time in the country.” Union Electronics and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tweeted that Apple’s iPhone SE was manufactured in India in 2017, iPhone 6S in 2018, iPhone 7 and XR in 2019 and iPhone 11 in 2020.

“This chronology is a statement in itself as to how the @narendramodi govt. has developed the mobile phone manufacturing ecosystem in India. It’s only a humble beginning.”

The move comes as India looks to woo manufacturers, especially those mulling a move out of China, to set up shop in India.