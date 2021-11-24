Industry24 November 2021 00:34 IST
Comments
Apple files lawsuit against Israel’s NSO Group
Updated: 24 November 2021 01:07 IST
Apple Inc said on Tuesday it has filed a lawsuit against Israeli cyber firm NSO Group and its parent company OSY Technologies for the surveillance and targeting of Apple users with its Pegasus spyware.
The iPhone maker said it is also seeking to ban NSO Group from using any Apple software, services or devices to preventfurther abuse.
More In Business Markets Technology Industry
Read more...