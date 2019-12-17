Apple Arcade annual plan now at ₹999 in India

Apple’s subscription-based gaming service Arcade is adding an annual subscription plan for ₹999.

At present, Indian users pay ₹99 a month for the service, which equals to ₹1,188 annually, but with the new annual plan, users will pay ₹83.25 monthly. The annual tier was first reported by German blog iFun.de.

Subscribers, who are already on the monthly Apple Arcade plan, can switch to the annual one through the subscriptions menu in the App Store.

New Apple Arcade users will be presented with the annual option when signing up.

Apple Arcade launched on September 19 with more than 100 games, made exclusively for Apple hardware including iPhones, iPads, Macs and Apple TV.

Recently, Apple Arcade introduced “Ultimate Rivals” from Bit Fry Game Studios, a new sports game franchise that brings together athletes across hockey, basketball, baseball and soccer into a single officially licensed video game, a first in sports and gaming.