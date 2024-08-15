Apparel exports register 11.84% growth in July

Apparel exports continued to grow, registering an 11.84% year-on-year increase in July 2024. While textile exports last month remained almost the same at $ 1660.36 million as against $ 1663.06 million in July 2023, apparel exports were $ 1,277.2 million compared with $ 1,141.95 million last July. The cumulative year-on-year growth of the textile and apparel sector in July 2024 was 4.73 % and for the April - July period, the total textile and apparel exports grew 4.24 % this year.

Imports continued to be a matter of concern for the industry, with yarn, fabric, and made-up imports registering a 5.30 % increase in April - July 2024 compared with April - July last year, according to the Confederation of Indian Textile Industry.

