GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Apparel exports register 11.84% growth in July

Apparel exports continued to grow, registering 11.84% year-on-year increase in July 2024.

Published - August 15, 2024 10:47 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Workers inspecting garments at a knitwear export unit in Tiruppur. File

Workers inspecting garments at a knitwear export unit in Tiruppur. File | Photo Credit: SIVA SARAVANAN S

Apparel exports continued to grow, registering an 11.84% year-on-year increase in July 2024. While textile exports last month remained almost the same at $ 1660.36 million as against $ 1663.06 million in July 2023, apparel exports were $ 1,277.2 million compared with $ 1,141.95 million last July. The cumulative year-on-year growth of the textile and apparel sector in July 2024 was 4.73 % and for the April - July period, the total textile and apparel exports grew 4.24 % this year.

Imports continued to be a matter of concern for the industry, with yarn, fabric, and made-up imports registering a 5.30 % increase in April - July 2024 compared with April - July last year, according to the Confederation of Indian Textile Industry.

Related Topics

textile and clothing / exports / imports / Bangladesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.