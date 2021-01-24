Industry

Apollo raises ₹1,170 cr. via QIB route

PTI New Delhi 24 January 2021 04:52 IST
Updated: 23 January 2021 22:49 IST

Apollo Hospitals on Saturday announced raising ₹1,169.99 crore through allotment of shares to qualified institutional buyers (QIBs).

The Fund Raising Committee on Saturday “approved allotment of 46,59,498 equity shares of face value ₹5 each to eligible qualified institutional buyers at the issue price of 2,511 per equity share, i.e., at a premium of 2,506 per equity share aggregating to ₹11,699.99 million, pursuant to the issue,” Apollo Hospitals Enterprise said in a filing with the BSE.

The issue opened on January 18, 2021 and closed on January 22, 2021, the healthcare major said in the filing.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In Industry
economy, business and finance
Read more...