Apollo raises ₹1,170 cr. via QIB route

24 January 2021 04:52 IST

Apollo Hospitals on Saturday announced raising ₹1,169.99 crore through allotment of shares to qualified institutional buyers (QIBs).

The Fund Raising Committee on Saturday “approved allotment of 46,59,498 equity shares of face value ₹5 each to eligible qualified institutional buyers at the issue price of 2,511 per equity share, i.e., at a premium of 2,506 per equity share aggregating to ₹11,699.99 million, pursuant to the issue,” Apollo Hospitals Enterprise said in a filing with the BSE.

The issue opened on January 18, 2021 and closed on January 22, 2021, the healthcare major said in the filing.

