Apollo Hospitals Q4 PAT up 76% to ₹254 crore

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. reported fourth-quarter consolidated net profit surged 76% year-on-year to ₹254 crore. Healthcare services net profit at ₹280 crore increased 9% year on Year (YoY).

Revenue for the quarter ended March 31, increased 15% YoY to ₹4,944 crore. Healthcare services revenue at ₹2,563 crore increased 17% YoY.

For FY24, the company’s consolidated net profit increased 33% YoY to ₹899 crore. This was excluding deferred tax reversal of ₹143 crore for FY23, the company said in a filing.

Revenue for the financial year increased 15% YoY to ₹19,059 crore. Healthcare services revenue was up 14% YoY at ₹9,867 crore.

Prathap C. Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group said, “FY24 has been a special year for us at Apollo as we achieved some remarkable milestones to further enhance the quality of our care.”

“Our steadfast dedication to delivering top-notch healthcare services continues to be a key pillar of our growth. While Apollo leads the paradigm shift in healthcare focused on prevention of diseases, we are committed to advance our research efforts and leverage cutting-edge, new-age technologies like AI and robotics to enhance patient outcomes.” Dr Reddy said.

“Cancer is one of our key focus areas given the increasing incidence of the disease being reported in India, making the country a potentially the cancer capital of the world. At Apollo Hospitals, we are committed to advance our research and introduce novel, technology driven medical solutions and set new benchmarks in cancer care,” he added.

He said going forward, Apollo Hospitals would continue to strengthen its endeavors to identify and introduce best-in-class, technology-enabled healthcare solutions to enhance patient outcomes and improve access to quality care.