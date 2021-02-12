Apollo Hospitals’ Q3 net rises 12%, revenue drops

Prathap C. Reddy.

‘Focus now on non-COVID-19 patients’

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. (AHEL) reported standalone net profit for the third quarter ended December rose 12% to ₹106 crore from the year-earlier period.

Revenue from operations contracted 6.4% to ₹2,367 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

For the nine months ended December, revenue from operations shrank 6.6% to ₹6,743 crore. It recorded a loss of ₹10.37 lakh against a profit of ₹264.65 crore.

“The first three quarters of the year have been a period of resilience and recovery for Apollo Hospitals,” said Prathap C. Reddy, chairman in a statement.

“The third quarter of the year saw robust growth as we increased focus on non-COVID-19 patients.”

AHEL further said that it was terminating its global depository receipts programme and delisting them from the Luxembourg Stock Exchange in view of minimal number of GDRs outstanding and the low trading volume.