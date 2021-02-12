Apollo Hospitals’ Q3 net rises 12%, revenue drops

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. (AHEL) reported standalone net profit for the third quarter ended December rose 12% to ₹106 crore from the year-earlier period.
Revenue from operations contracted 6.4% to ₹2,367 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.
For the nine months ended December, revenue from operations shrank 6.6% to ₹6,743 crore. It recorded a loss of ₹10.37 lakh against a profit of ₹264.65 crore.
“The first three quarters of the year have been a period of resilience and recovery for Apollo Hospitals,” said Prathap C. Reddy, chairman in a statement.
“The third quarter of the year saw robust growth as we increased focus on non-COVID-19 patients.”
AHEL further said that it was terminating its global depository receipts programme and delisting them from the Luxembourg Stock Exchange in view of minimal number of GDRs outstanding and the low trading volume.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath