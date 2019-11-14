Apollo Hospitals Q2 net rises 15% on volumes

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. (AHEL) has posted 15% rise in its standalone net profit for the second quarter ended September 2019 to ₹90.60 crore.

During the period under review, revenue increased 18% to ₹2,464 crore. Healthcare services reported 15% revenue growth aided by 12% growth at mature hospitals and 17% growth in new hospitals. Standalone pharmacies registered 22% growth to ₹2,230 crore in revenue.

On healthcare services, Apollo Hospitals delivered a strong performance in the second quarter of the year, with continued growth of volumes, revenues and margins, it said in a statement.

The revenue of existing hospitals grew 13%, while that of new hospitals grew by 19% to ₹536.6 crore. Revenue in the Tamil Nadu cluster grew by 14%. Overall occupancy in the cluster was 1,255 beds (57% occupancy) against 1,211 beds (57% occupancy) in the previous year.

In Telangana region, revenue grew by 11%. Occupancy in the cluster was 877 beds (65% occupancy) compared to 852 beds (63% occupancy) in the previous year. The occupancy in Karnataka cluster was 572 beds (74% occupancy).