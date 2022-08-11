Industry

Apollo Hospitals Q1 net doubles to ₹333 crore

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI August 11, 2022 21:19 IST
Updated: August 11, 2022 22:17 IST

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited (AHEL) standalone net profit for the first quarter ended June 22 has more than doubled to ₹333 crore from ₹107 crore over the year-ago period.

During the quarter, revenue from operations grew to ₹1,530 crore from ₹1,483 crore, it said in a statement.

The company said that the profit for the quarter included deferred taxes of ₹152 crore.

“The first quarter of the new financial year has seen a definitive increase in the demand for non-COVID health services and augurs well for growth this financial year,” said Dr. Pratap C Reddy, chairman, Apollo Hospital Group.

Asserting that they are also preparing to harness the power of 5G in healthcare, he said 5G technology can provide a solid security foundation for sharing vital patient data remotely.

“Out digital healthcare services platform Apollo 24/7 is also progressing faster than planned, with our physical pharmacy network poised to touch 5,000 stores. Apollo Hospitals is now well poised to grow across all verticals this year,” he said.

