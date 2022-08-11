Apollo Hospitals Q1 net doubles to ₹333 crore
Revenue from operations grew to ₹1,530 crore from ₹1,483 crore
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited (AHEL) standalone net profit for the first quarter ended June 22 has more than doubled to ₹333 crore from ₹107 crore over the year-ago period.
During the quarter, revenue from operations grew to ₹1,530 crore from ₹1,483 crore, it said in a statement.
The company said that the profit for the quarter included deferred taxes of ₹152 crore.
“The first quarter of the new financial year has seen a definitive increase in the demand for non-COVID health services and augurs well for growth this financial year,” said Dr. Pratap C Reddy, chairman, Apollo Hospital Group.
Asserting that they are also preparing to harness the power of 5G in healthcare, he said 5G technology can provide a solid security foundation for sharing vital patient data remotely.
“Out digital healthcare services platform Apollo 24/7 is also progressing faster than planned, with our physical pharmacy network poised to touch 5,000 stores. Apollo Hospitals is now well poised to grow across all verticals this year,” he said.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.