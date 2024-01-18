ADVERTISEMENT

Antunes opens new unit in city to serve quick service restaurants

January 18, 2024 10:17 pm | Updated January 19, 2024 11:29 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Antunes Managing Director International Business Daniel Schmidt inaugurated the new facility on January 18 at Ponneri

Antunes in association with city-based NADI group announced the expansion of its ₹4.5 crore new facility in Chennai to make seven different types of automated cooking equipment for quick service restaurants (QSR) and also water filtration systems.

It is the third facility for the U.S.-based global cooking equipment manufacturer after US and China. Called Antunes NADI Manufacturing India Pvt. Ltd., it is a 65:35 joint venture between $250 million Antunes and NADI group.

“The Chennai facility has been expanded to serve customers in QSR space in India, West Asia and Africa as China is too far to serve African markets. Right now, exports constitute 10% of our revenue and it is bound to increase,” said J.B. Kamdar, MD, India operations.

According to him, the company had set up its first facility in Madhavaram spanning 4,000 sq.ft. and later it was doubled. To meet the growing demand in QSR space, the company decided to set up a new unit in Ponneri spanning 43,000 sq.ft.

“The Madhavaram operations has been shut and shifted to Ponneri. The new campus will also have R&D facility,” said Mr. Kamdar.

“The global expansion of Antunes has always been the dream. I am very proud and honoured to inaugurate our new facility in Chennai,” said Glenn Bullock, CEO of Antunes.

