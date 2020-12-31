Anti-dumping duty on viscose yarn proposed

Move follows plea from local makers

The designated authority under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry has recommended the levy of anti-dumping duty on viscose spun yarn imported from China, Vietnam and Indonesia.

The Indian Manmade Yarn Manufacturers Association had sought the levy as import of viscose yarn from these countries was hurting domestic manufacturers. After an investigation, the Directorate General of Trade Remedies has recommended the move.

According to industry sources, if anti-dumping duty were levied on viscose yarn, domestic yarn manufacturers would benefit. However, it would impact weavers and garment producers as domestic viscose yarn prices were already ruling high. The government should remove the anti-dumping duty on viscose fibre for the entire value chain to benefit, they said.

M.A. Ramasamy, chairman of Powerloom Development and Export Promotion Council, said the Council would write to the Centre against the proposed levy.

According to M. Senthil Kumar, chairman of the Palladam Hi-Tech Weaving Park, there were several technical textile products that were viscose-based and their production would be affected. The duty would impact the Centre’s production-linked incentive scheme. Also, prices of viscose fabric would rise.There is also a threat of increase in import of viscose-based garments and madeups, he said.

A. Sakthivel, chairman of Apparel Export Promotion Council, said the recommended duty will affect viscose garment production for domestic and export markets.