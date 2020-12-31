Anti-dumping duty on viscose yarn proposed

The designated authority under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry has recommended the levy of anti-dumping duty on viscose spun yarn imported from China, Vietnam and Indonesia.
The Indian Manmade Yarn Manufacturers Association had sought the levy as import of viscose yarn from these countries was hurting domestic manufacturers. After an investigation, the Directorate General of Trade Remedies has recommended the move.
According to industry sources, if anti-dumping duty were levied on viscose yarn, domestic yarn manufacturers would benefit. However, it would impact weavers and garment producers as domestic viscose yarn prices were already ruling high. The government should remove the anti-dumping duty on viscose fibre for the entire value chain to benefit, they said.
M.A. Ramasamy, chairman of Powerloom Development and Export Promotion Council, said the Council would write to the Centre against the proposed levy.
According to M. Senthil Kumar, chairman of the Palladam Hi-Tech Weaving Park, there were several technical textile products that were viscose-based and their production would be affected. The duty would impact the Centre’s production-linked incentive scheme. Also, prices of viscose fabric would rise.There is also a threat of increase in import of viscose-based garments and madeups, he said.
A. Sakthivel, chairman of Apparel Export Promotion Council, said the recommended duty will affect viscose garment production for domestic and export markets.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath