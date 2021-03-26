Anish Shah to helm M&M as MD, CEO

Goenka to hang up boots on April 2

Anish Shah, deputy MD and group CFO, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M) will take over as MD and CEO effective April 2, the board announced on Friday.

Pawan Goenka will retire as MD and CEO and member of the board effective April 2. Rajesh Jejurikar, executive director, would take complete charge of the automobile and farm equipment sectors.

When Anand Mahindra transitions to the role of non-executive chairman in November, Mr. Shah would become the first professional MD and CEO in the history of the group to have complete oversight of and responsibility for the group’s businesses, M&M said. “[Mr.] Anish is the right leader for the Mahindra Group. As MD and CEO, he will have complete oversight of all group businesses,” said Mr. Mahindra.