Anil Valluri joins Google Cloud India

Google Cloud has appointed Anil Valluri as Senior Director for Google Cloud in India.

Making the announcement, Karan Bajwa, Managing Director, Google Cloud India said, “Anil has led some of the biggest technology MNCs in India and his experience will be invaluable as we continue our charter to help companies solve their most complex business and technology challenges. I look forward to working with Anil to deepen our customer engagement, expand on our strategic partnerships, and deliver advanced solutions to help companies in India accelerate their data-led innovation.”

Mr. Valluri has over 30 years of experience across sales and marketing in the hi-tech industry. Over the course of his career, he has spearheaded multiple technology transitions in India for customers across banking, telecommunications, public sector and manufacturing.

Speaking on his appointment, Mr. Valluri said, “Cloud is the next big transition in the technology industry and Google has been making major strides in this space. I’m excited for this new opportunity to help businesses of all sizes in India succeed in this rapidly digitizing economy.”