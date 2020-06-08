Industry

Anil Valluri joins Google Cloud India

Mr. Valluri has spearheaded multiple technology transitions in India

Google Cloud has appointed Anil Valluri as Senior Director for Google Cloud in India.

Making the announcement, Karan Bajwa, Managing Director, Google Cloud India said, “Anil has led some of the biggest technology MNCs in India and his experience will be invaluable as we continue our charter to help companies solve their most complex business and technology challenges. I look forward to working with Anil to deepen our customer engagement, expand on our strategic partnerships, and deliver advanced solutions to help companies in India accelerate their data-led innovation.”

Mr. Valluri has over 30 years of experience across sales and marketing in the hi-tech industry. Over the course of his career, he has spearheaded multiple technology transitions in India for customers across banking, telecommunications, public sector and manufacturing.

Speaking on his appointment, Mr. Valluri said, “Cloud is the next big transition in the technology industry and Google has been making major strides in this space. I’m excited for this new opportunity to help businesses of all sizes in India succeed in this rapidly digitizing economy.”

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 8, 2020 3:58:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/anil-valluri-joins-google-cloud-india/article31778000.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY