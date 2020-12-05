Angola invites India to mine diamonds

mumbai

05 December 2020 22:34 IST

Angola has invited Indian companies to invest in diamond mining, the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council said.

Angola is the third-largest producer of diamonds in Africa and has only explored 40% of the diamond-rich territory, but has had difficulty in attracting foreign investment. “Angola is looking at foreign direct investment from Indian companies to realise the country’s potential,” Pratibha Parkar, Indian Ambassador to Angola, was quoted as saying.

