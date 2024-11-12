 />
Amul to enter Europe by end of this month: MD

The company will launch the products in Spain first and then look at expanding to other countries in Europe

Published - November 12, 2024 02:23 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Amul has a turnover of ₹80,000 crore and is now ranked as the strongest dairy and food brand globally, owned by 36 lakh farmers

Amul has a turnover of ₹80,000 crore and is now ranked as the strongest dairy and food brand globally, owned by 36 lakh farmers | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

Amul will enter the European market by the end of this month after launching its products in the US, GCMMF Managing Director Jayen S Mehta said on Monday.

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) sells its dairy products under the popular Amul brand.

Also read | Amul goes global: A look at the dairy giant’s journey from Kaira to U.S.

"We will be launching milk...fresh products in Europe by the end of this month," he said at the annual convocation of Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) here.

The company will launch the products in Spain first and then look at expanding to other countries in Europe.

He also said that non-tariff barriers are being faced by the Indian dairy industry in other countries and removal of those will help in increasing exports.

"Try to create a market opportunity for us," Mehta said adding that milk is a source of livelihood for more than 10 crore families in the country and most of the producers are small and marginal farmers.

India allows the import of dairy goods at a 30% duty.

Amul has a turnover of ₹80,000 crore and is now ranked as the strongest dairy and food brand globally, owned by 36 lakh farmers, he claimed.

In March, GCMMF launched four variants of milk in the US market to cater to the Indian diaspora and Asian population.

Published - November 12, 2024 02:23 am IST

