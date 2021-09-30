Industry

Amish Mehta to charge as MD & CEO, CRISIL

Amish Mehta will take over as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of CRISIL Ltd, an S&P Global Company, effective October 1, 2021, CRISIL said on Thursday.

In his new role, Mr Mehta will steer the company’s Indian and global businesses, and drive efforts to deliver high-quality analytics, opinions and solutions to corporations, investors, financial institutions, policymakers and governments, CRISIL said in a statement.

He is taking over from Ashu Suyash, who had decided to step down to set up her own venture. The change is in line with an announcement to this effect by the CRISIL Board in July 2021, it said.


