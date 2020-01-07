Amid slowdown, Rolls-Royce delivers 25% more cars in 2019

Despite a slowdown in the global economy and trade wars gripping the world, ultra luxury car maker Rolls-Royce Motor Cars delivered 25% more cars in 2019 as compared to the previous year, indicating that the super rich are not impacted by the economic downturn.

In 2019, the company, which is part of the BMW Group, delivered a total of 5,152 cars to customers in over 50 countries, a record in its 116-year history. In 2018, it delivered 4,107 units, which was also a record that year. The company did not disclose the India numbers, but according to industry officials, it is about 25 to 30 units currently.

A few years ago, the company had touched nearly three-digit numbers in annual sales in India.

In India, Rolls-Royce models are priced between ₹6.21 crore and ₹11.35 crore. The company has showrooms in Delhi and Mumbai, where most of its customers are based.

Commenting on the global sales, Torsten Müller-Ötvös, CEO, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said: “This performance is of an altogether different magnitude to any previous year’s sales success. While we celebrate these remarkable results, we are conscious of our key promise to our customers, to keep our brand rare and exclusive.”

“Worldwide demand last year for our Cullinan SUV has driven this success and is expected to stabilise in 2020. It is a ringing testament to the quality and integrity of our products, the faith and passion of our customers and, above all, the skill, dedication and determination of our exceptional team at the Home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood and around the world and our dedicated global dealer network,” he said.

The company said sales grew across all regions during the year, driven by strong demand for all Rolls-Royce models. It reported significant sales growth in every one of its key global markets. North America retained top status (around a third of global sales), followed by China and Europe including U.K.

Individual countries that achieved record sales results included Russia, Singapore, Japan, Australia, Qatar and Korea, the company said.

Phantom retained the company’s pinnacle product, with Dawn and Wraith continuing to dominate their respective sectors. Strong demand was seen for all these three models during 2019.

Cullinan, the marque’s new SUV, launched recently successfully translated into the largest advance order book and fastest postlaunch sales growth of any Rolls-Royce model in history.

“In its first full year of availability, Cullinan exceeded even the highest expectations raised by its successful launch. The world’s pre-eminent super-luxury SUV has become the fastest-selling new Rolls-Royce model in history,” the company said.

2019 marked the end of Ghost production after 11 years of uninterrupted commercial production. Since its launch at the Frankfurt Motor Show in 2009, Ghost has established itself as an undisputed modern classic.

Ghost’s successor is due for launch in mid-2020 after five years in development. With market availability from the fourth quarter, the successor will elevate the Ghost name, the company said.