Ambuja Cements Q2 net profit falls 42% to ₹456 crore

Ambuja Cements Limited, part of Adani Group, for the second quarter, reported consolidated net profit of ₹456 crore as compared with ₹793 crore in the year ago period, down by 42%.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company’s revenue from operations for the quarter ending September 30, 2024 grew marginally to ₹7,516 crore as compared with ₹7,424 crore in the same period last year.

Ambuja Cements to acquire Penna Cement for ₹10,422 crore

“This performance is supported by healthy volume growth, increasing scale of operations, value extraction of acquired assets, enhanced cost leadership, improved operational efficiencies and group synergies,” the company said in a statement.

Ajay Kapur, Whole Time Director & CEO, Ambuja Cements, said, “We are glad to deliver another sustained performance aligned to our growth blueprint and setting new benchmarks in efficiency. We continue to focus on innovation, digitisation, customer satisfaction and ESG as the core elements of our business. With our strong foothold across the nation, we are further expanding our footprint in new geographies in-line with our vision.”

“Post successful completion of the Orient Cement transaction, we are well poised to achieve over 100 MTPA capacity by this fiscal year end,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.