Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale starts with a bang

Over 1.1 lakh sellers receive orders from 98.4% of India’s pincodes on first two days

Amazon on Sunday said the first two days of its annual festival day sale this year turned out to be the biggest ever opening, with over 1.1 lakh sellers receiving orders from about 98.4% of the country’s pincodes.

Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale, which kicked off for Prime members on Friday and for all customers on Saturday, has so far seen the highest demand for smartphones, large appliances and consumer electronics.

“Over 1.1 lakh sellers receiving orders; 66% sellers, 91% of new customers, and 66% of new Prime sign-ups from small towns; shopping in five Indian languages; and orders from over 98.4% of India’s pin-codes in just 48 hours — it’s truly Bharat’s biggest celebration on Amazon ever!,” Manish Tiwary, vice-president, Amazon India, said in a statement.

The company said about 91% of the new customers came from smaller cities and many opted to access the sale in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

On the EMI trends, it said more than 3.5 lakh phones were sold. Further, three out of four EMI shoppers were from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. “...one out of three ACs and refrigerators was bought on EMI, one out of three OnePlus and OPPO smartphones was bought on EMI,” it said.

Amazon said smartphones remained a popular category, with many shopping for iPhone 11, Redmi Note Series, Redmi 9A, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus Nord and Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime Edition. “Total iPhones sold on Amazon.in on one day were more than the total iPhones sold in the entire festive sale period of last year,” it said.

Popular appliances included fully automatic top and front load washing machines, direct cool refrigerators, air-conditioners, microwave ovens and dishwashers. Top-selling electronics goods were laptops, headphones, tablets, cameras and smartwatches.