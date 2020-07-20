Amazon urged to bring global insights to help Indian sellers

20 July 2020 23:03 IST

U.S. company can aid Indian MSMEs, says Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday asked e-commerce giant Amazon to leverage its global operation to provide Indian MSMEs with insights that might help them to better design and market their products.

“[Product] design is important. I know that your [Amazon’s] role is related to marketing. I request you, if there is any possibility to find out the solution for micro, small and medium enterprises... with your international exposure... if you can plan product designing, giving new vision to all entrepreneurs... what type of requirement, choice, quality and preference there is globally. There is a huge potential for a win-win situation for both,” the Minister said.

He was speaking at the launch of Amazon India’s ‘Exports Digest 2020’. The company said that cumulative exports via Indian sellers on the Amazon Global Selling programme have crossed $2 billion. “It took 3 years to hit cumulative exports of $1 billion and it has hit the next $1 billion in less than 18 months,” Amit Agarwal, senior VP and country head, Amazon India, said.

Mr. Gadkari added the Centre was mulling a policy to help small loans reach MSMEs. “We are planning for social microfinance... RBI will give out the licence, [microfinance firms] will only finance... up to ₹10 lakh.”