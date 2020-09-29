Amazon unit gets ₹1,125-cr. festive boost

New Delhi

29 September 2020 21:57 IST

U.S.-based e-commerce giant Amazon has infused fresh capital to the tune of ₹1,125 crore into one of its India units, Amazon Seller Services, according to regulatory documents.

The infusion will provide ammunition to Amazon to compete aggressively against Flipkart and JioMart in the festive season. Amazon Corporate Holdings Private Limited, Singapore and Amazon.com Inc. Limited, Mauritius pumped in ₹1,125 crore into Amazon Seller Services, documents sourced by business intelligence platform Tofler showed.

Advertising

Advertising