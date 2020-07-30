Amazon to showcase more than 1,000 new products by SMBs, start-ups on Prime Day

Over 100 Small and Medium Businesses (SMB) and start-ups on Amazon.in will be launching more than 1,000 new products across 17 categories on Prime Day this year on August 6 and 7.
Thousands of local shops on Amazon sellers will be also making their Prime Day debut in India, it said in a statement.
Start-ups and small businesses from Amazons Launchpad programme will be launching unique and differentiated products across categories like health & personal care, beauty & grooming, grocery and home products, it said.
Prime Day in India will also see artisans and women entrepreneurs from ‘Karigar’ and ‘Saheli’ offer deals on handmade products from Tribes India, Blue pottery by Aditya Blue Pottery and Jewelry from Giva, among others.
Sellers on the Karigar storefront will offer over 270- plus crafts sourced from artisans across the country.
Government emporiums, APCO handlooms from Andhra Pradesh and Mrignayanee from Madhya Pradesh will be showcasing hand- woven apparels ranging from Mangalgiri, Venkatgiri & Chirala to Maheshwari & Chanderi, the statement added.
