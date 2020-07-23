Amazon to set up 10 new fulfillment centres in India

: Amazon India on Thursday announced expansion of its fulfillment network in India, including setting up of 10 new such centers that will be operational before the festive season.

The company, which will be also be expanding seven existing buildings, added that following this enhancement, it will have more than 60 fulfillment centres in 15 States in the country with a total storage capacity of over 32 million cubic feet.

“The increase in storage capacity is in line with our long-term commitment to invest in India and we are delighted to help Indian customers get everything they need, while keeping our customers and our workforce safe. With the expanded network of more than 60 fulfilment centers, we look forward to creating thousands of job opportunities with competitive pay,” Akhil Saxena, VP, Customer Fulfilment Operations, APAC, MENA & LATAM, Amazon India said.

Mr. Saxena added that the company’s investment in infrastructure and technology will provide sellers with closer access to Amazon’s fulfillment offerings, customers with faster delivery on a wider selection of products and help ancillary businesses such as packaging, transportation and logistics.

The company did not share investment figure or expected number of job opportunities this might create. The new centres will be set up in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Patna, Lucknow, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ludhiana and Ahmedabad and will be operational before the festive season.

“The new FCs include the specialised network of FCs for large appliances and furniture category and Receive Centers. Amazon India’s fulfilment network will be spread across a floor area of more than 8 million square feet – more than the land size of 100 football fields, housing millions of items,” the company said.

According to the company statement, Amitabh Kant, CEO of Niti Aayog said that in these challenging times and in the post-COVID-19 era, E-commerce will be a key driver of India’s growth and job creation. “Physical procurement will give way to digital transactions. India is still at the beginning of its E-commerce revolution. As this segment grows and expands Amazon should provide safe access to products for the people of India, work closely with our Kirana stores so that they also benefit from the expansion of market and support industries such as packaging, trucking and construction. All these will have a significant multiplier impact on India’s economy.” he said.

When using Fulfilment By Amazon (FBA), sellers across India send their products to Amazon’s FCs and once an order is placed, Amazon picks, packs & ships the order to the customer, provides customer service and manages returns on behalf of the sellers, the company explained, adding that the recently introduced Receive centers are product collection points where sellers ship their products for further distribution across the Amazon FC network in India.