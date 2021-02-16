Amazon to make Fire TV Stick devices in India

Company to join hands with Foxconn subsidiary in Chennai

U.S.-headquartered e-commerce giant Amazon on Tuesday announced plans to manufacture devices such as Fire TV stick in India.

“This is the first Amazon manufacturing line in India...” the company said in a blog post and added that it will commence its manufacturing efforts with contract manufacturer Cloud Network Technology, a subsidiary of Foxconn in Chennai, and start production later this year.

The device manufacturing programme will be able to produce hundreds of thousands of Fire TV Stick devices every year, catering to the demands of customers in India. Amazon will continuously evaluate scaling capacity to additional marketplaces/cities, depending on the domestic demand, it added.

Communications and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who was briefed on the initiative by the company, said, “India is an attractive investment destination and is poised to become a major player in the global supply chain in the electronics and IT products industry...We welcome Amazon’s decision to set up a manufacturing line in Chennai, as it will enhance domestic production capacities, and create jobs as well.”

Amit Agarwal, Global SVP and Country Leader for Amazon India, said, “...we are delighted to announce Amazon’s first manufacturing line in India to produce hundreds of thousands of Fire TV Stick devices every year catering to the demands of the Indian customers. This further reiterates our commitment to the Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative.”