Amazon to invest $1 billion to digitise small and medium businesses in India

Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos   | Photo Credit: AFP

Additionally, the e-commerce major would like to leverage its size and scale to export USD 10 billion worth of ‘Make in India’ goods by 2025.

Amazon chief Jeff Bezos, who is visiting India, announced on Wednesday an incremental investment of USD 1 billion to digitise small and medium businesses in India.

“21st century is going to be the Indian century. In this 21st century, most important alliance will be the alliance between India and the United States,” Mr. Bezos said.

Mr. Bezos is on a three-day India visit starting from Wednesday. Earlier in morning, Mr. Bezos paid homage to Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat.

