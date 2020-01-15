Amazon to invest $1 billion to digitise small and medium businesses in India

Amazon chief Jeff Bezos, who is visiting India, announced on Wednesday an incremental investment of USD 1 billion to digitise small and medium businesses in India.

“21st century is going to be the Indian century. In this 21st century, most important alliance will be the alliance between India and the United States,” Mr. Bezos said.

Additionally, the e-commerce major would like to leverage its size and scale to export USD 10 billion worth of ‘Make in India’ goods by 2025.

Mr. Bezos is on a three-day India visit starting from Wednesday. Earlier in morning, Mr. Bezos paid homage to Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat.