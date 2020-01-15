Amazon to invest $1 billion to digitise small and medium businesses in India

Amazon chief Jeff Bezos, who is visiting India, announced on Wednesday an incremental investment of USD 1 billion to digitise small and medium businesses in India.
“21st century is going to be the Indian century. In this 21st century, most important alliance will be the alliance between India and the United States,” Mr. Bezos said.
Additionally, the e-commerce major would like to leverage its size and scale to export USD 10 billion worth of ‘Make in India’ goods by 2025.
Mr. Bezos is on a three-day India visit starting from Wednesday. Earlier in morning, Mr. Bezos paid homage to Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.