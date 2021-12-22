Amazon to acquire Prione Business Services

Bengaluru

22 December 2021 16:40 IST

JV between Amazon, Catamaran will officially end in May 2022

Prione Business Services, the joint venture between Catamaran and Amazon, would be acquired by Amazon subject to requisite regulatory approvals, said Catamaran and Amazon in a joint media statement on Wednesday.

On August 9, 2021, the partners had announced their decision to not continue the joint venture beyond the end of its current term of May 2022.

Advertising

Advertising

Amazon would acquire Catamaran’s shareholding in Prione in compliance with applicable laws including all assets and liabilities, parties said.

``The businesses of the Joint Venture shall continue under the leadership of the current management and on receipt of regulatory approvals, the board of Prione and Cloudtail will take steps to complete the transaction in compliance with applicable laws,'' the statement added.