Amazon seeks pause on CCI review of Future deal

U.S. firm moves SC; CCI to pass order

Amazon.com Inc. has asked the Supreme Court to pause an expedited review of allegations that the U.S. firm concealed information while seeking antitrust clearance for a 2019 deal with Future Group, legal papers seen by Reuters showed.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) in June accused Amazon of concealing facts and making false submissions when it sought approval for the $200-million investment into a Future unit in 2019.

The Supreme Court approach by Amazon comes as the CCI on Wednesday held a closed-door hearing where the U.S. firm’s lawyers declined to argue and explain their position on the matter, saying they had asked the top court to pause the process. The watchdog noted in an internal document, seen by Reuters, that it had decided to give no extensions to the firm to explain its position and will now issue an order.

Amazon and the CCI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.