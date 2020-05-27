Industry

Amazon offers free health cover upto ₹50,000 for its sellers

File photo.

File photo.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Amazon on Wednesday said it would provide a COVID-19 health insurance, completely free of cost, for its sellers in India. The insurance will cover the expenses related to COVID-19 hospitalisation and treatment as well as ambulance assistance and ICU charges of up to ₹50,000, and it will be valid for one year after activation.

The e-tailer will fully fund the premium for this health insurance and has partnered with Acko General Insurance to manage the policy delivery and handling of claims and reimbursements. This will benefit lakhs of Amazon sellers — anyone who has had an active product listing on Amazon.in between January 2019 and 26 May 2020, as per the company.

Gopal Pillai, VP Seller Services, Amazon India said, “Good health is the foundation for our sellers to run their business and are rolling out a group health insurance benefit to help them cover for medical expenses in case of hospitalization and treatment due to COVID-19.”

Amazon will open a 7-day enrolment window wherein sellers can enrol themselves by providing basic personal particulars and KYC documents. No medical tests will be required for registration. For each seller account, only one person will be covered under the insurance policy. Once the requisite details are processed, a Unique Health Identification (UHID) number will be issued to the sellers by Acko, which they can use to file their claims and reimbursements.

