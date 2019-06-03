Industry

Amazon India extends new service to nine cities

Amazon India has expanded its packaging-free shipment (PFS) initiative to nine cities — Bengaluru, Mumbai, New Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Nagpur and Hyderabad. Packaging-free shipping refers to orders shipped in their original packaging without secondary or additional packaging. With this initiative, Amazon aims to reduce waste generated from secondary packaging of customer orders. The programme is one of many sustainability initiatives to help achieve Shipment Zero, the company’s vision to make all Amazon shipments net zero carbon, with 50% of all shipments net zero by 2030, said a release.

